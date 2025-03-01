Pastrnak continues 17-game point streak, leads Bruins past Penguins 3-2

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to 17 games, and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday.

Pastrnak scored his 32nd goal of the season 1:32 into the game on a breakaway.

Mason Lohrei added a power-play goal for Boston and Charlie Coyle scored an empty-net shorthanded goal to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead in the final minute.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 shots for his first win since Jan. 23 when he shut out Ottawa.

Anthony Beauvillier scored a short-handed goal for Pittsburgh and Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal in the final minute.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for Pittsburgh.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand left with an upper-body injury in the first period following an awkward hit into the corner boards from P.O Joseph. Later in the first period, Joseph left with an upper-body injury following a hit from Mark Kastelic.

Takeaways

The Bruins snapped a five-game losing streak. Boston lost its previous five games by one goal, including two in overtime. The Bruins have points in five of their last eight games.

The Penguins lost for the fifth time in six games. They rallied from a 3-0 deficit to upend Philadelphia in overtime and end a four-game losing streak on Thursday.

Key moment

Boston scored two goals on its first seven shots. Pastrnak scored on the Bruins’ first shot — the 13th time this season Pittsburgh allowed a goal on its first shot — and Lohrei scored 6:33 into the game.

Key stat

Pastrnak has 15 goals and 33 points during his 17-game streak. His 17-game point streak tied Ray Bourque for the eighth-longest in franchise history.

Up next

Both teams play again on Sunday. Pittsburgh hosts Toronto, while Boston visits Minnesota.