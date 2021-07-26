Patriots Alumni Football Camp to be Held August 11 for Youth Ages 9-14 at Doyle Field in Brewer

Area youth football teams will be gearing up soon and a great way to get ready is by attending the FREE Patriots Alumni Football Camp which will be held on Wednesday, August 11th for youth ages 9-14 at Doyle Field in Brewer.

The unique 2-hour, non-contact free clinic stresses leadership, teamwork, and commitment to over 200 young athletes (ages 9-14). Each participant will rotate through (6) 15-minute stations which all represent a position on the field. Each clinic is coached by Patriot alumni in conjunction with local high school staff. Returning this year for parents and guardians are (3) optional 15-minute information sessions that will address ‘The way you win matters’, sportsmanship, and nutrition education.

Russ Francis, Rick Cash, and Pete Brock are Pat's alumni scheduled to be in Brewer.

The timetable is as

Check-in: 11:30 am

Camp Start: 12:00 pm

Parent Info Sessions: 12:30 pm

Domino's/Camp End: 2:00 pm

To sign up for the Patriots Alumni Camp at Doyle Field in Brewer on Wednesday, August 11th click HERE