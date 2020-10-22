Patriots Face A Crucial 2-Week Stretch For Playoff Hopes

It seems crazy to even be talking about the New England Patriots teetering on the edge of not being in postseason contention in the third week of October. But, remember, this is 2020...

With a record of 2-3, the Pats welcome in the San Francisco 49ers to Foxboro this Sunday before a date with the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

As of now, the Pats have a 42% chance of making the postseason. That number jumps to 75% if the Pats win each of the next two games, moves to 51% if they split, or plummets to 15% if they lose both games, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Neil Paine, a senior writer and editor at FiveThirtyEight, joined The Drive on Thursday to break down the numbers of this crucial stretch for the Pats.