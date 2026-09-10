In a rematch of the Super Bowl the New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 to open the 2026-27 Season. Drake Maye was picked off 3 times, including on the Patriot's final drive of the game in the end zone, when they had the opportunity to win the game

Check out the video highlights on YouTube HERE

And you can check out some of the photos from the game below.

Patriots Lose to Seahawks 13-10 In a rematch of the Super Bowl the New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 to open the 2026-27 Season. Drake Maye was picked off 3 times, including on the Patriot's final drive of the game in the end zone, when they had the opportunity to win the game Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

The Patriots 0-1 will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20th with the game kicking off at 1 p.m. You can hear the game on I-95 Radio, WWMJ with the pregame starting at 10 a.m.