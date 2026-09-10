Patriots Lose to the Seahawks 13-10 [VIDEO and PHOTOS]
In a rematch of the Super Bowl the New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 to open the 2026-27 Season. Drake Maye was picked off 3 times, including on the Patriot's final drive of the game in the end zone, when they had the opportunity to win the game
Check out the video highlights on YouTube HERE
And you can check out some of the photos from the game below.
Patriots Lose to Seahawks 13-10
In a rematch of the Super Bowl the New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 to open the 2026-27 Season. Drake Maye was picked off 3 times, including on the Patriot's final drive of the game in the end zone, when they had the opportunity to win the game
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper
The Patriots 0-1 will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20th with the game kicking off at 1 p.m. You can hear the game on I-95 Radio, WWMJ with the pregame starting at 10 a.m.
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