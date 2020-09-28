Patriots Portfolio After Week 3 Against Las Vegas

The New England Patriots picked up a 36-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium Sunday in week 3.

To get an inside perspective of the win, The Morning Line checked in with Pat Lane from Pats Pulpit to recap the win that moved New England to 2-1.

Pat thinks this was a game of two halves and things just seemed to click a little more simply for the Patriots after halftime and New England had their way after the visit to the locker room.

We also talked about the running game and the varied style and philosophy of the Patriot offense in the first three weeks.

And we did touch on the defense and the defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore won't be a repeat winner of the award, but are there concerns with the secondary?

We talk about all of that and more with Pat Lane in our Patriots Portfolio on The Morning Line.

The Morning Line Podcast