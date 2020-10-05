Patriots Test Results Come Back Negative – Game On At KC

According to multiple reports on Twitter, the New England Patriots COVID-19 tests overnight came back negative this morning which means there are no new cases of coronavirus on the roster and the team is travelling to Kansas City to play the Chiefs at 7:05pm tonight in Missouri.

The coverage starts at 4pm on 92.9 The Ticket.

The team loaded up on busses to head to the airport.

There were two groups to travel, one group is flying out of Providence, the other will fly out of Boston, both planes were slated to leave at 8:40am, and are expected to land within a few minutes of one another before the teams travel to the hotel for a couple of hours and then go to Arrowhead Stadium to play their postponed game from Sunday against the Chiefs in week 4 of the NFL.

Links to Twitter Accounts noted :

Peter Wilson - Fox 25 Boston

Ryan Hannable - WEEI

Adam Schefter - ESPN