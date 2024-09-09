Poll: Wacky week one result or sign of things to come for Pats?

Just as we all expected, the New England Patriots are 1-0 after earning a 16-10 win in Jerod Mayo's head coaching debut.

Obviously, that last sentence is sarcasm. There wasn't a single pundit from NFL Network picked the Pats to win, which the social media team made sure to highlight after the game.

And if we're being honest, most of us are right there along with the majority of the country who had the Bengals beating the Pats to open the season yesterday.

But honestly that made yesterday's result even sweeter. It's always more fun rooting for an underdog, cheering with every unexpected play. I was jumping up and down, screaming in my living room as Marcus Jones was scooping up fumbles on the goal line, Keion White was blowing up the Bengals pass protection and Rhamondre Stevenson knifed his way through Cincy's defense.

The Patriots employed the brand of football Mayo had been telling us all along he wanted to play. Smashmouth. And it was beautiful.

What does it mean for the rest of the year? Who knows, though now my greedy sights are set on 2-0, as Week 2's date with Seattle was one of the few W's I had on the schedule to begin the year.

One thing is for certain based on yesterday's results around the league. For everyone that put money on the Patriots owning the No. 1 draft pick after this year, that bet is already blown. They're nowhere near the dumpster fires that are burning in New York or Carolina, and if they can find a way to replicate yesterday's game script, the Pats have a shot at keeping their share of games close.