Poll: Are Chiefs destined to 3-peat or is a threat looming?

Week eight in the NFL kicks off tomorrow night on The Ticket with the surprising 5-1 Minnesota Vikings traveling west to face the 2-4 Rams in L.A.

While we may be more than 40% of the way through the season, there have been few constants this year in the NFL.

Parity has reigned supreme through the first seven weeks, with wild and unpredictable results throwing a wrench into weekend wagers. That is, except for one team, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champs in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have reinvented themselves on the fly once again, this time to be a purposely boring football team. It's the final stage of their evolution as a dynastic unit. While in previous seasons Mahomes and the offense has been KC's weapon of choice, now it's all about controlling the time of possession and with it the flow of the game, while suffocating you defensively.

Scoring 40+ points is cool, but it also provides the opposition plenty of opportunity to possess the ball. Now, the Chiefs are perfectly fine beating you 20-6 without ever allowing the opponent to get started.

All that being said, the eye test would tell you maybe they aren't the most dominant team in the league simply because they're lacking the blowouts we've become accustomed to.

Is there a team out there currently that you would give a better shot than KC to be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy come February?