Poll: Are you OK with Bruins mortgaging future for Cup this year?

It was another big day of business for Don Sweeney down in Boston as the Bruins' GM began the day by acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2024 1st rounder (top-10 protected) and a '25 fourth rounder. Sweeney then put the capper of all cappers on the morning by inking David Pastrnak to the largest contract in team history, and the sixth largest deal in league history which will keep Pasta in Boston through 2030-31 on an 8yr/$90mil deal ($11.25mil AAV).

It's been a week of the rich getting richer, as the Bruins also added Garnett Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov to a squad already on a historic pace for a bevy of future picks.

Let's start by taking a look at what future assets are no longer in the Bruins' possession, thanks to these deals for three soon-to-be unrestricted free agents, plus the deal for Lindholm at last year's deadline.

The Bruins have now dealt their first, second and fifth round picks in this year's draft. They've also sent out their 2024 1st, 2nd and 3rd round picks, as well as a 2nd and a 4th rounder in 2025.

That leaves Boston with a 3rd, 4th, 6th and two 7's this year, a 4th, 5th and 6th rounder next year, and a 1st, 3rd, 5th. 6th and 7th in 2025.

Though, to anyone worrying about draft capital, all you have to do is look at Sweeney's recent drafting track record to see picks are anything but a surefire bet.

Plus, with Pastrnak, Marchand, DeBrusk, Hall, Zacha and Coyle locked up for next season among the forwards (in addition to Frederic being an RFA), and McAvoy, Lindholm, Carlo, Forbort and Grzelyck under contract in defense, that's not a bad core to move forward with. All that, of course, with Ullmark and Swayman handling the duties in goal.

I've always been of the mindset that if you have a chance to win a championship, go for it and add to it. That's exactly what the B's are doing. Worry about the future in the future. Don't tarnish the chance at success in the present for the hopes of future success.

The team that plays over at Fenway should be paying attention to what the Bruins are doing downtown...

Do you agree or disagree?