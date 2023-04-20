Poll: Do Bruins need to make a switch in net after 6-goal loss?

It's the question everyone couldn't wait to ask. It was all the conversation entering the postseason for a team devoid of any controversy or issues. Now, after a 6-3 loss last night at The Garden in Game 2, it's once again the hot topic.

Should the Boston Bruins make a switch in goal?

Listen, we'd all love to see former-Black Bear Jeremy Swayman out there standing on his head and leading the B's to a Stanley Cup, but Linus Ullmark was hardly the issue in last night's loss. Oh yeah, and he's also been the best damn goalie in the league all season long.

Ullmark kept Boston in the game in the first period, making a couple highlight reel stops including a fully extended kick save on Aleksander Barkov. Numerous defensive mishaps led to a number of the Panthers goals, especially as the wheels fell off in the 3rd period. The defense finished with a -7 plus/minus as a unit last night.

There are plenty of places where Jim Montgomery can tinker if he so chooses. It wouldn't be a shock to see Matt Grzelyck return to the lineup after sitting out the first two games. Afterall, Grzelyck had a +46 in the regular season, the second-highest mark in the NHL.

While Ullmark hasn't played 3-straight games in a 5-night span since Dec. 15, he's still the guy that tied a franchise wins record and went 40-6-1 in the regular season. It seems a bit rash to pull the plug on him after one rough night.

Another game like last night, though, and then the conversation begins for real.

Enough from me, what do you think?