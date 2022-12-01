Poll: Do the Pats have a shot tonight vs. the Bills?

The Patriots host the Bills tonight at Gillette Stadium for the first of two meetings in the 2022 regular season.

The teams have not met since last January, when the Bills ran the Pats off the field in Buffalo during a 47-17 trouncing in the Wild Card Round.

At 6-5, the Patriots' half-dozen wins this season have come against the Jets (2), Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis. Yes, the Jets are currently a playoff team, but the Pats have beaten them 14-straight times and they received the benefit of facing Zach Wilson in each game. Neither of those are really qualifiers for a "marquee wins."

As for the other teams in the win column for the Patriots this year? They have a combined 16-28-1 record. In fact, the pattern has played out going all the way back to last December. New England hasn't beaten any truly good teams since they knocked off the Bills on Dec. 6, 2021, in the northern New York wind storm. They dropped 3-of-4 to end last year, and have been outplayed by any team in contention this year not named the J-E-T-S JETS-JETS-JETS.

So what's the expectation heading into tonight's game? Buffalo isn't playing the same brand of dominating football they were earlier in the season, yet ESPN's matchup predictor only gives the Pats a 26.4% chance of winning tonight.

If that's the case, than what's a "reasonable" result? Covering the spread? Getting a big performance from Mac, if albeit in a losing effort? Let us know what you think.