Poll: How should the Red Sox swing big this winter?

Baseball is funky and the standings can change in a heartbeat. The Red Sox are currently four games behind the Minnesota Twins in the playoff race for the AL's third Wild Card spot with 30 games remaining.

While that's enough time to conceivably pull off a comeback, especially considering the Twins make a September trip to Fenway, it's also never too early to look ahead, especially when we've seen how this story ends for Boston over the last couple years.

It seemed like last off-season was finally the time the Red Sox were going to get back to being the Red Sox. We got the promise of "Full Throttle" entering the winter, only for the team to never act as such and then tell us all we took those very comments out of context.

So, I don't blame you if you're skeptical about the chances of seeing it done this winter. Yet in saying that, if there was a time to buy in, it's now. We've seen a 132-game sample size of the youth filling in nicely around the diamond. Not only that, you now have the 4-headed monster of Mayer, Anthony, Teel and Campbell on the doorstep in Worcester and may need to shuffle some things around the diamond to create spots for the quartet.

But the issue is pitching, and that's not anywhere to be found near the top of the minor league system. They'll have to go outside the organization to fix that need.

Here's a collection of the top names available on the open market this winter. Who would you target if you were in Craig Breslow's shoes?