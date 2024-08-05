Poll: Is the AL Rookie of the Year playing for the Red Sox?

If only every day could be Sunday for the Boston Red Sox, who are now 16-3 in week-cappers, or beginners, depending on how your internal calendar works, after yesterday's series clinching victory in Texas.

Wilyer Abreu, playing with a heavy heart one day after losing his grandmother, turned in a career day at the plate to power the Sox with a pair of homers and 4-RBI. Abreu, who had 3-HR/7-RBI during the three day stay in Arlington, matched his homer total since the beginning of June just during his weekend in Texas and dedicated yesterday's performance to his late grandmother.

The 25-year-old, acquired as part of the Christian Vazquez trade with Houston in 2022, leads all AL rookies in batting average, 2B's (24), extra-base hits (38) and OPS (.856), while playing an excellent right field. At .275/12/42 overall, he's already shown why it was an easy decision for the Sox to deal Alex Verdugo (.233/10/49) to the Bronx over the winter to open a spot in the outfield for Abreu.

Of course, if you ask this question to most Sox fans, the first name out of their mouth as a ROTY candidate would probably be Ceddanne Rafaela. The 23-year-old walking Web Gem has come alive at the plate as the season has continued. He's hit .303 since the start of June, leads all AL rookies in games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, RBI, and is swatting .257/13/57 overall, which puts him on a 19HR/84 RBI pace.

Of course, there is plenty of competition league-wide for the award. Yankees' starter Luis Gil likely remains the front-runner with his 11-5 record, 3.20 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 21 starts.

Baltimore's Colton Cowser has a case of his own at .253/16/49 - on pace for 23HR/70RBI - playing for arguably the league's best team. And a pair of Guardians relievers will command some votes with Hunter Gaddis at 4-2 with a 1.38 ERA in a league-high 54 appearances and Cade Smith 6-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 74 k's in 51 games also in the mix. Heck, even David Hamilton may steal a few votes thanks to his league-leading 28 stolen bases.

There's still two months to go, but if you had to cast a vote today, who gets your nod for AL Rookie of the Year?