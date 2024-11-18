Poll: One QB to win one game next week…who are you picking?

If yesterday's Bills-Chiefs game was any indication, the NFL has a new leader in the clubhouse in the MVP vote and his name is Josh Allen.

Step aside, Lamar Jackson, and any other contenders, at least for the time being. When one of the best players at the most crucial position in the sport turns in a play of this magnitude, it tends to linger in the minds of voters...

That was an MVP moment for Mr. Allen last night as he and the Bills became the first team to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the last 16 attempts.

We're not here today to talk about who the MVP this season is, however.

No, our question today is a simple one. If everything else is equal - talent, protection, team defense, and you have to win one game next Sunday (11/24), which QB are you riding with?

It's a question that requires context. Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the game, but he's not playing like it. His 15-TD to 11-INT is a career-worst ratio. It also doesn't help that his weapons get worse on a yearly basis.

Joe Burrow is playing the best ball of his career and has posted 251yds/5td, 428yds/4td, and 356yds/3td over his last three games but has just one win to show for it and a 4-7 record overall as Cincy can't protect him or stop the opponent's attack to save their lives.

Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate every season, yet always seems to fall just short when the Ravens are depending on him to pull out a crucial victory against top competition.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts' has his team sitting at 8-2, Jared Goff is coming off a 400-yard/4-TD performance with a share of the league's best record, and Justin Herbert is playing lights out in L.A. if anyone has noticed.

But it all leads us back to where we began with Buffalo's No. 17 after his rumble last night sent shockwaves through the league.

If all else is equal - protection, weapons, and overall team skill, which QB are you picking right now to win you one game?