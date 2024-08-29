Poll: What are your expectations for Jacoby Brissett, QB1?

In a two and a half minute press conference that could have just as easily been a press release, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo announced Jacoby Brissett as the team's starting quarterback.

That was the plan all along. It had been in place since the moment Brissett signed with the Patriots last March and only solidified when they took Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick.

So why did Mayo feel it necessary to turn the situation into a farce of a competition in camp? Yeah, not really sure, as it's done nothing but make the Pats look even worse than they already did - which was a team forecasted to win the fewest games in the NFL.

Back in April, Elliott Wolf was asked by Tom E. Curran if they Patriots had enough to support a rookie, top-of-the-board QB. Elliott said he was confused by the question and didn't understand what it meant.

Well, this is what it means. It means your rookie QB can outperform the veteran but because of issues along the offensive line, you can't risk putting him out there.

So, it's time to do what we thought all along and that's throw poor Jacoby to the wolves.

Brissett has started 48 games in his career, two for the Pats, going 18-30 overall and 1-1 in New England. He's twice started 15 games, in 2017 (4-11) and 2019 (7-8) for Indianapolis. In seasons in which he's started at least 10 games, Brissett has accounted for 3,098yds/13td/7int, 2,942yds/18td/6int, and 2,608yds/12td/6int respectively.

He won't blow the doors off any defense, but he also doesn't turn the ball over a ton or prove to be a hindrance to the offense.

Now that we know for certain Brissett will be the guy under center to begin the season, what are your expectations for the Pats' new QB1?