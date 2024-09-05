Poll: Who is your Super Bowl favorite for the 2024 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest to become the NFL's first-ever three-peat Super Bowl Champion begins tonight at Arrowhead as the reigning champs kick off the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens.

It's a new-look Ravens attack on offense, who last year focused on adding receiving talent around Lamar Jackson and this off-season brought in Derrick Henry to take the burden off Lamar in the ground game.

Per DraftKings, the Chiefs open as Super Bowl favorites (+500) while the Ravens have the third-best odds (+1000).

The Chiefs, of course, are the first repeat champions since the Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004. New England's quest for a three-peat ended with Tom Brady's first career postseason loss in the 2005 Divisional Round at Denver.

Of the other three-peat chasers throughout league history...

- After winning the first two Super Bowls, the Green Bay Packers finished 6-7-1 in the 1968 season, third in the NFL's Central Division and failed to make the playoffs.

- The Miami Dolphins went back-to-back in 1972 and '73, then followed it up with an 11-3 record and a first place finish in the AFC East in '74, but lost in the opening round of the playoffs to Oakland, 28-26.

- The Steelers immediately followed the Dolphins with back-to-back Super Bowl titles of their own in '74 and '75, then went 10-4 to finish atop the AFC Central in '76 before bowing out to Oakland in the AFC Championship Game.

- Pittsburgh went back-to-back again in '78 and '79, but went 9-7 in 1980 and failed to make the playoffs.

- There was a 10-year gap until the next repeat champion, when the Niners won in 1988 and '89. San Fran rattled off a 14-2 record in 1990 to earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs, but were upset by the Giants, 15-13 in the NFC Championship.

- Four years later, it was San Francisco ending the Cowboys' bid to three-peat. After Cowboy titles in '92 and '93, the Niners ended Dallas' '94 season in the NFC Championship Game.

- Finally, after the Broncos went back-to-back in '97 and '98, they slumped to a 6-10 last place finish in the AFC West in '99.

That brings us up to today, as the Chiefs try for a different ending than the eight repeat champions before them. Will they get the job done?