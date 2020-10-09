Prop Bets Picks For October 9-11 Weekend

Bryan Stackpole went 1-and-3 last week, the same record as The Morning Line Listeners, so it is still a plus 2 advantage for the listeners.

Here are a look at the questions and which direction Bryan went in our picks.

Prop Bets == 10/9/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The total yards of offense for the New York Jets against Arizona or the total yards of offense for the New York Giants against Dallas?

New York Jets –

New York Giants – Bryan’s Pick

2 – Which will be higher? Rushing yards for Alabama’s Najee Harris against Ole Miss or the Receiving yards for JaVonta Payton of Mississippi State against Kentucky Saturday?

Harris Rush Yards – Bryan’s Pick

Payton Receiving Yards –

3 – Which quarterback completes more passes Saturday in college football?BYU’s Zach Wilson against UT-San Antonio or Texas’ Sam Ehlinger against Oklahoma?

Zach Wilson BYU –

Sam Ehlinger Texas – Bryan’s Pick

4 – Which is higher? The combined points scored by Minnesota and Seattle in the NFL or the final round score of Bryson Dechambeau in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open?

NFL Points –

Dechambeau Score – Bryan’s Pick