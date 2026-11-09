The Pine Tree Conference (PTC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams on Sunday, November 8th. Congratulations to all!

1st Team Offense 1st Team Defense Name School Name High School Austin Lancaster Skowhegan Austin Bucknam Cony Keegan Littlefield Lawrence Miles Provost Lawrence Kingston Cox Cony Brady Richards Lawrence Jaiden Hebert Lawrence Diesel Cox Cony Landon Perry Cony Reed Cousineau Mt. Blue Malachi Cusano Messalonskee Kingston Cox Cony Miles Provost Lawrence Josh Lajoie Cony Josh Lajoie Cony Jaxson O'Boyle Lawrence Brady Richards Lawrence Austin Lancaster Skowhegan Diesel Cox Cony Braden Beveridge Camden Hills Carter Brown Cony Malachi Cusano Messalonskee Wyatt Graves Lawrence Keegan Littlefield Lawrence Lars Bruhn Fryeburg Academy Parker Doucette Messalonskee Fin Miknkel Messalonskee Roman Galkowski Mt. Blue Brayden Hebert Lawrence Player of the Year: Brady Richards Coach of the Year: Pete Curtis Assistant Coach Ken Lindoff of the Year: 2nd Team Offense 2nd Team Defense Name School Name High School Drew Lindquist Cony Tommy Farmer Mt. Blue Braden Beveridge Camden Hills Ryder Provost Lawrence Dillon Gray Mt. Blue Cael Hamilton Skowhegan Reed Cousineau Mt. Blue Biz Barbour Brunswick Darrell Sutton Fryeburg Academy Talon Ward Lawrence Cannon Smith Mt. Blue Dillon Gray Mt. Blue Da'Marion Raymond Cony Cory Wallace Messalonskee Rylon Smith Lawrence Ethan Dingle Camden Hills Cael Hamilton Skowhegan Karter Meader Mt. Blue Charlie Scott Fryeburg Academy Kaden Pelletier Skowhegan Ryder Provost Lawrence Landas Mansfield Lawrence Owen Cutice Messalonskee Ian Laselle Cony Trenton LaGrange Brunswick Davis Noyes Cony Patrick Ravi Fryeburg Academy Trenton LaGrange Brunswick Austin Lancaster Skowhegan PTC All Academic Football First Name Last Name Class Sport High School Owen Glanville-True A Football Bangor High School Ben McKay A Football Bangor High School Ethan Carr A Football Brunswick High School Trenton LaGrange A Football Brunswick High School Evan Madigan A Football Edward Little Gabriel Gemmecke A Football Edward Little Lucas Goldrup A Football Edward Little Reece Hopping A Football Edward Little Logan Billings A Football Edward Little Kohlson Alexander A Football Edward Little Grady Rowles A Football Lewiston Camden Plourde A Football Lewiston Tegan Dugal A Football Lewiston Thomas Cooper A Football Lewiston Dominic Appleton A Football Lewiston Collin Churchill A Football Lewiston Luke LeBourdais A Football Lewiston Braden Beveridge B Football Camden Hills Beckett Grant B Football Camden Hills James Kimmett B Football Camden Hills Oliver Wight B Football Camden Hills Da'Marion Raymond B Football Cony High School Ian Lasselle B Football Cony High School Anderson Noyes B Football Cony High School Josh Lajoie B Football Cony High School Jacob Benner B Football Lawrence High School Rylan Smith B Football Lawrence High School Brady Richard B Football Lawrence High School Brayden Hebert B Football Lawrence High School Owen Curtice B Football Messalonskee High School Finley Minkel B Football Messalonskee High School Conner Mushero B Football Messalonskee High School Cory Wallace B Football Messalonskee High School Seth Wedge B Football Messalonskee High School Karter Meader B Football Mt. Blue Reed Cousineau B Football Mt. Blue Colt Robinson B Football Nokomis Casey Grover B Football Nokomis Stephone Ross B Football Nokomis Austin Welch B Football Skowhegan High School Chase McGrane C Football Gardiner Dominic Webber C Football Gardiner Harrison Burnham C Football Hampden Academy Seth Daigle C Football Hampden Academy Isaiah Shaw C Football Hampden Academy Dresden Sherwood C Football Hampden Academy Mason Aldrich C Football Leavitt Area HS Karson Huebner C Football Leavitt Area HS Nathan Karkos C Football Leavitt Area HS Keller McMurry C Football Leavitt Area HS Isaiah Mecham C Football Leavitt Area HS Cooper Morin C Football Leavitt Area HS Grayson Downing C Football Medomak Valley Reid Grindle C Football Medomak Valley Braeden Toothaker C Football Oceanside High School Gabe Wagner D Football Belfast Area High School Wyatt Foy D Football Belfast Area High School Justin Massey D Football Belfast Area High School Brayden Badger D Football Maine Central Institute Caleb Rush D Football Maine Central Institute Jack Saucier D Football Maine Central Institute Kenneth Lackie D Football Maine Central Institute Liam Rhorer D Football Morse Donovan Hamlin D Football Winslow High School Benjamin Thomas D Football Winslow High School Ethan Fournier 8 man large Football Mt. Ararat HS