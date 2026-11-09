PTC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams
The Pine Tree Conference (PTC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams on Sunday, November 8th. Congratulations to all!
|1st Team Offense
|1st Team Defense
|Name
|School
|Name
|High School
|Austin Lancaster
|Skowhegan
|Austin Bucknam
|Cony
|Keegan Littlefield
|Lawrence
|Miles Provost
|Lawrence
|Kingston Cox
|Cony
|Brady Richards
|Lawrence
|Jaiden Hebert
|Lawrence
|Diesel Cox
|Cony
|Landon Perry
|Cony
|Reed Cousineau
|Mt. Blue
|Malachi Cusano
|Messalonskee
|Kingston Cox
|Cony
|Miles Provost
|Lawrence
|Josh Lajoie
|Cony
|Josh Lajoie
|Cony
|Jaxson O'Boyle
|Lawrence
|Brady Richards
|Lawrence
|Austin Lancaster
|Skowhegan
|Diesel Cox
|Cony
|Braden Beveridge
|Camden Hills
|Carter Brown
|Cony
|Malachi Cusano
|Messalonskee
|Wyatt Graves
|Lawrence
|Keegan Littlefield
|Lawrence
|Lars Bruhn
|Fryeburg Academy
|Parker Doucette
|Messalonskee
|Fin Miknkel
|Messalonskee
|Roman Galkowski
|Mt. Blue
|Brayden Hebert
|Lawrence
|Player of the Year:
|Brady Richards
|Coach of the Year:
|Pete Curtis
|Assistant Coach
|Ken Lindoff
|of the Year:
|2nd Team Offense
|2nd Team Defense
|Name
|School
|Name
|High School
|Drew Lindquist
|Cony
|Tommy Farmer
|Mt. Blue
|Braden Beveridge
|Camden Hills
|Ryder Provost
|Lawrence
|Dillon Gray
|Mt. Blue
|Cael Hamilton
|Skowhegan
|Reed Cousineau
|Mt. Blue
|Biz Barbour
|Brunswick
|Darrell Sutton
|Fryeburg Academy
|Talon Ward
|Lawrence
|Cannon Smith
|Mt. Blue
|Dillon Gray
|Mt. Blue
|Da'Marion Raymond
|Cony
|Cory Wallace
|Messalonskee
|Rylon Smith
|Lawrence
|Ethan Dingle
|Camden Hills
|Cael Hamilton
|Skowhegan
|Karter Meader
|Mt. Blue
|Charlie Scott
|Fryeburg Academy
|Kaden Pelletier
|Skowhegan
|Ryder Provost
|Lawrence
|Landas Mansfield
|Lawrence
|Owen Cutice
|Messalonskee
|Ian Laselle
|Cony
|Trenton LaGrange
|Brunswick
|Davis Noyes
|Cony
|Patrick Ravi
|Fryeburg Academy
|Trenton LaGrange
|Brunswick
|Austin Lancaster
|Skowhegan
|PTC All Academic Football
|First Name
|Last Name
|Class
|Sport
|High School
|Owen
|Glanville-True
|A
|Football
|Bangor High School
|Ben
|McKay
|A
|Football
|Bangor High School
|Ethan
|Carr
|A
|Football
|Brunswick High School
|Trenton
|LaGrange
|A
|Football
|Brunswick High School
|Evan
|Madigan
|A
|Football
|Edward Little
|Gabriel
|Gemmecke
|A
|Football
|Edward Little
|Lucas
|Goldrup
|A
|Football
|Edward Little
|Reece
|Hopping
|A
|Football
|Edward Little
|Logan
|Billings
|A
|Football
|Edward Little
|Kohlson
|Alexander
|A
|Football
|Edward Little
|Grady
|Rowles
|A
|Football
|Lewiston
|Camden
|Plourde
|A
|Football
|Lewiston
|Tegan
|Dugal
|A
|Football
|Lewiston
|Thomas
|Cooper
|A
|Football
|Lewiston
|Dominic
|Appleton
|A
|Football
|Lewiston
|Collin
|Churchill
|A
|Football
|Lewiston
|Luke
|LeBourdais
|A
|Football
|Lewiston
|Braden
|Beveridge
|B
|Football
|Camden Hills
|Beckett
|Grant
|B
|Football
|Camden Hills
|James
|Kimmett
|B
|Football
|Camden Hills
|Oliver
|Wight
|B
|Football
|Camden Hills
|Da'Marion
|Raymond
|B
|Football
|Cony High School
|Ian
|Lasselle
|B
|Football
|Cony High School
|Anderson
|Noyes
|B
|Football
|Cony High School
|Josh
|Lajoie
|B
|Football
|Cony High School
|Jacob
|Benner
|B
|Football
|Lawrence High School
|Rylan
|Smith
|B
|Football
|Lawrence High School
|Brady
|Richard
|B
|Football
|Lawrence High School
|Brayden
|Hebert
|B
|Football
|Lawrence High School
|Owen
|Curtice
|B
|Football
|Messalonskee High School
|Finley
|Minkel
|B
|Football
|Messalonskee High School
|Conner
|Mushero
|B
|Football
|Messalonskee High School
|Cory
|Wallace
|B
|Football
|Messalonskee High School
|Seth
|Wedge
|B
|Football
|Messalonskee High School
|Karter
|Meader
|B
|Football
|Mt. Blue
|Reed
|Cousineau
|B
|Football
|Mt. Blue
|Colt
|Robinson
|B
|Football
|Nokomis
|Casey
|Grover
|B
|Football
|Nokomis
|Stephone
|Ross
|B
|Football
|Nokomis
|Austin
|Welch
|B
|Football
|Skowhegan High School
|Chase
|McGrane
|C
|Football
|Gardiner
|Dominic
|Webber
|C
|Football
|Gardiner
|Harrison
|Burnham
|C
|Football
|Hampden Academy
|Seth
|Daigle
|C
|Football
|Hampden Academy
|Isaiah
|Shaw
|C
|Football
|Hampden Academy
|Dresden
|Sherwood
|C
|Football
|Hampden Academy
|Mason
|Aldrich
|C
|Football
|Leavitt Area HS
|Karson
|Huebner
|C
|Football
|Leavitt Area HS
|Nathan
|Karkos
|C
|Football
|Leavitt Area HS
|Keller
|McMurry
|C
|Football
|Leavitt Area HS
|Isaiah
|Mecham
|C
|Football
|Leavitt Area HS
|Cooper
|Morin
|C
|Football
|Leavitt Area HS
|Grayson
|Downing
|C
|Football
|Medomak Valley
|Reid
|Grindle
|C
|Football
|Medomak Valley
|Braeden
|Toothaker
|C
|Football
|Oceanside High School
|Gabe
|Wagner
|D
|Football
|Belfast Area High School
|Wyatt
|Foy
|D
|Football
|Belfast Area High School
|Justin
|Massey
|D
|Football
|Belfast Area High School
|Brayden
|Badger
|D
|Football
|Maine Central Institute
|Caleb
|Rush
|D
|Football
|Maine Central Institute
|Jack
|Saucier
|D
|Football
|Maine Central Institute
|Kenneth
|Lackie
|D
|Football
|Maine Central Institute
|Liam
|Rhorer
|D
|Football
|Morse
|Donovan
|Hamlin
|D
|Football
|Winslow High School
|Benjamin
|Thomas
|D
|Football
|Winslow High School
|Ethan
|Fournier
|8 man large
|Football
|Mt. Ararat HS
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