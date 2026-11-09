PTC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams

PTC 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Pine Tree Conference (PTC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Football Teams on Sunday, November 8th. Congratulations to all!

1st Team Offense  1st Team Defense
NameSchool NameHigh School
Austin LancasterSkowheganAustin BucknamCony
Keegan LittlefieldLawrenceMiles ProvostLawrence
Kingston CoxConyBrady RichardsLawrence
Jaiden HebertLawrenceDiesel CoxCony
Landon PerryConyReed CousineauMt. Blue
Malachi CusanoMessalonskeeKingston CoxCony
Miles ProvostLawrenceJosh LajoieCony
Josh LajoieConyJaxson O'BoyleLawrence
Brady RichardsLawrenceAustin LancasterSkowhegan
Diesel CoxConyBraden BeveridgeCamden Hills
Carter BrownConyMalachi CusanoMessalonskee
Wyatt GravesLawrenceKeegan LittlefieldLawrence
Lars BruhnFryeburg AcademyParker DoucetteMessalonskee
Fin MiknkelMessalonskee
Roman GalkowskiMt. Blue
Brayden HebertLawrence
Player of the Year:Brady Richards
Coach of the Year:Pete Curtis
Assistant CoachKen Lindoff
of the Year:
2nd Team Offense  2nd Team Defense 
NameSchool NameHigh School
Drew LindquistConyTommy FarmerMt. Blue
Braden BeveridgeCamden HillsRyder ProvostLawrence
Dillon GrayMt. BlueCael HamiltonSkowhegan
Reed CousineauMt. BlueBiz BarbourBrunswick
Darrell SuttonFryeburg AcademyTalon WardLawrence
Cannon SmithMt. BlueDillon GrayMt. Blue
Da'Marion RaymondConyCory WallaceMessalonskee
Rylon SmithLawrenceEthan DingleCamden Hills
Cael HamiltonSkowheganKarter MeaderMt. Blue
Charlie ScottFryeburg AcademyKaden PelletierSkowhegan
Ryder ProvostLawrenceLandas MansfieldLawrence
Owen CuticeMessalonskeeIan LaselleCony
Trenton LaGrangeBrunswickDavis NoyesCony
Patrick RaviFryeburg Academy
Trenton LaGrangeBrunswick
Austin LancasterSkowhegan
PTC All Academic Football    
First NameLast NameClassSportHigh School
OwenGlanville-TrueAFootballBangor High School
BenMcKayAFootballBangor High School
EthanCarrAFootballBrunswick High School
TrentonLaGrangeAFootballBrunswick High School
EvanMadiganAFootballEdward Little
GabrielGemmeckeAFootballEdward Little
LucasGoldrupAFootballEdward Little
ReeceHoppingAFootballEdward Little
LoganBillingsAFootballEdward Little
KohlsonAlexanderAFootballEdward Little
GradyRowlesAFootballLewiston
CamdenPlourdeAFootballLewiston
TeganDugalAFootballLewiston
ThomasCooperAFootballLewiston
DominicAppletonAFootballLewiston
CollinChurchillAFootballLewiston
LukeLeBourdaisAFootballLewiston
BradenBeveridgeBFootballCamden Hills
BeckettGrantBFootballCamden Hills
JamesKimmettBFootballCamden Hills
OliverWightBFootballCamden Hills
Da'MarionRaymondBFootballCony High School
IanLasselleBFootballCony High School
AndersonNoyesBFootballCony High School
JoshLajoieBFootballCony High School
JacobBennerBFootballLawrence High School
RylanSmithBFootballLawrence High School
BradyRichardBFootballLawrence High School
BraydenHebertBFootballLawrence High School
OwenCurticeBFootballMessalonskee High School
FinleyMinkelBFootballMessalonskee High School
ConnerMusheroBFootballMessalonskee High School
CoryWallaceBFootballMessalonskee High School
SethWedgeBFootballMessalonskee High School
KarterMeaderBFootballMt. Blue
ReedCousineauBFootballMt. Blue
ColtRobinsonBFootballNokomis
CaseyGroverBFootballNokomis
StephoneRossBFootballNokomis
AustinWelchBFootballSkowhegan High School
ChaseMcGraneCFootballGardiner
DominicWebberCFootballGardiner
HarrisonBurnhamCFootballHampden Academy
SethDaigleCFootballHampden Academy
IsaiahShawCFootballHampden Academy
DresdenSherwoodCFootballHampden Academy
MasonAldrichCFootballLeavitt Area HS
KarsonHuebnerCFootballLeavitt Area HS
NathanKarkosCFootballLeavitt Area HS
KellerMcMurryCFootballLeavitt Area HS
IsaiahMechamCFootballLeavitt Area HS
CooperMorinCFootballLeavitt Area HS
GraysonDowningCFootballMedomak Valley
ReidGrindleCFootballMedomak Valley
BraedenToothakerCFootballOceanside High School
GabeWagnerDFootballBelfast Area High School
WyattFoyDFootballBelfast Area High School
JustinMasseyDFootballBelfast Area High School
BraydenBadgerDFootballMaine Central Institute
CalebRushDFootballMaine Central Institute
JackSaucierDFootballMaine Central Institute
KennethLackieDFootballMaine Central Institute
LiamRhorerDFootballMorse
DonovanHamlinDFootballWinslow High School
BenjaminThomasDFootballWinslow High School
EthanFournier8 man largeFootballMt. Ararat HS

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Categories: High School Football

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