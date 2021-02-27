PVC Big East Basketball Final Standings and Playoff Matchups

Friday night was the final night of the irregular "regular" basketball season, and now we have the playoff matchups for the Big East Pods. With no high school tournament, schools are playing a postseason with the teams they played with during the regular season.

In the Big East the Class AA and A schools will meet. The final standings are

Girls

Bangor Hampden Academy Nokomis Brewer

Playoffs will be held Friday March 5th and the match-ups are

#3 Nokomis Warriors at #2 Hampden Academy Broncos 6:30 p.m.

#4 Brewer Witches at #1 Bangor Rams 7 p.m.

Boys

Bangor Brewer Nokomis Hampden Academy

Playoffs will be held Thursday March 4th and the match-ups are

#4 Hampden Academy Broncos at #1 Bangor Rams 7 p.m.

#3 Nokomis Warriors at #2 Brewer Witches 7 p.m.

Winners play Tuesday March 9th at the highest seeded gym for the AA/A Final

In Class B the Final Standings are

Girls

Old Town 10-2 Hermon 8-4 MDI 7-6 Ellsworth 6-6 John Bapst 4-8 Washington Academy 3-6 Orono 4-8 Foxcroft Academy 2-10

Playoff match-ups (Dates and Times TBA still)

#8 Foxcroft Academy Ponies at #1 Old Town Coyotes

#7 Orono Red Riots at #2 Hermon Hawks

#6 Washington Academy Raiders at #3 MDI Trojans Wednesday March 3 at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

#5 John Bapst Crusaders at #4 Ellsworth Eagles Tuesday March 2, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Ellsworth 9-3 Orono 6-4 Washington Academy 5-2 Hermon 5-7 Old Town 7-5 John Bapst 2-10 Foxcroft Academy 5-7 MDI 4-8

Playoff match-ups (Dates and Times TBA still)

#8 MDI Trojans at #1 Ellsworth Eagles Tuesday, March 2 7:15 p.m.

#7 Foxcroft Academy Ponies at #2 Orono Red Riots

#6 John Bapst Crusaders at #3 Washington Academy Raiders

#5 Old Town Coyotes at #4 Hermon Hawks

Note the records indicated are overall. Seedings were done according to Pod play