PVC Class B Girls and Boys All-Conference Soccer Teams

Here are the 2022 PVC Class B Girls and Boys Soccer All Conference Teams. Congratulations on a great season!

Girls

Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon

- Lyndsee Reed - Hermon Coach of the Year - Ralph Michaud - Presque Isle

1st Team

Lyndsee Reed - Hermon

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Kaleigh Johnston - Old Town

Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy

Sidney Tawfall - Presque Isle

Madison Stewart - Hermon

Michaela Saulter - Hermon

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth

Aubrey Hanscom - John Bapst

Brooke Gallop - Hermon

Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team

Danica Brown - Old Town

Olivia Kohlbacher - Presque Isle

Alex Bivins - Ellsworth

Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle

Saige Evans - Old Town

Allie Cameron - Hermon

Allie Jones - John Bapst

Allyson Caron - Old Town

Jillian Zeigler - Caribou

Jocelyn Gagnon - Presque Isle

Hannah Ford - MDI

Boys

Player of the Year - Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth

- Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth Coach of the Year - Jason Pangburn - John Bapst

1st Team

Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth

Jon Pangburn - John Bapst

Hunter Clukey - John Bapst

Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

Henry Hebert - Caribou

Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst

Silas Montigny - Ellsworth

Kyle Jankunas - Foxcroft

Grayson Thibeault - Old Town

Owen Frank - Ellsworth

Gabe Gifford - Old Town

Corin Baker - MDI

2nd Team