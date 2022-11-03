PVC Class B Girls and Boys All-Conference Soccer Teams
Here are the 2022 PVC Class B Girls and Boys Soccer All Conference Teams. Congratulations on a great season!
Girls
- Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
- Coach of the Year - Ralph Michaud - Presque Isle
1st Team
- Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Kaleigh Johnston - Old Town
- Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy
- Sidney Tawfall - Presque Isle
- Madison Stewart - Hermon
- Michaela Saulter - Hermon
- Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth
- Aubrey Hanscom - John Bapst
- Brooke Gallop - Hermon
- Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy
2nd Team
- Danica Brown - Old Town
- Olivia Kohlbacher - Presque Isle
- Alex Bivins - Ellsworth
- Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle
- Saige Evans - Old Town
- Allie Cameron - Hermon
- Allie Jones - John Bapst
- Allyson Caron - Old Town
- Jillian Zeigler - Caribou
- Jocelyn Gagnon - Presque Isle
- Hannah Ford - MDI
Boys
- Player of the Year - Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
- Coach of the Year - Jason Pangburn - John Bapst
1st Team
- Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
- Jon Pangburn - John Bapst
- Hunter Clukey - John Bapst
- Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
- Henry Hebert - Caribou
- Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst
- Silas Montigny - Ellsworth
- Kyle Jankunas - Foxcroft
- Grayson Thibeault - Old Town
- Owen Frank - Ellsworth
- Gabe Gifford - Old Town
- Corin Baker - MDI
2nd Team
- Westy Granholm - MDI
- Jude Shea - Caribou
- Michael Langley - Presque Isle
- Treyan Nelson - MDI
- Jack Hallett - Presque Isle
- Jack Mason - John Bapst
- Eamon MacDonald - Ellsworth
- Carlos Rodriguez - Foxcroft Academy
- Colby Oiler- Hermon
- Adam Conner - Foxcroft Academy
- Logan Hart - John Bapst
- Miles Palmer - Ellsworth