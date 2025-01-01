PVC Class C and D Boy’s Basketball Stat Leaders for Games Played Thru December 28

Here are the PVC Class C and D Boy's Basketball Stat Leaders for Games played and reported thru December 28, 2024

Points Leaders

Randy Harris Randy Harris loading...

Rebounding Leaders

Randy Harris Randy Harris loading...

Assist Leaders

Randy Harris Randy Harris loading...

Field Goal Percentage Leaders

Randy Harris Randy Harris loading...

Free Throw Percentage Leaders

Randy Harris Randy Harris loading...

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 5 (December 30-January 4) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 5 through Sunday, January 5th. Voting will take place Monday, January 6th through Thursday, January 9th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 10th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE