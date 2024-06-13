PVC Class C Baseball All-Conference Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released on Thursday, June 13th the PVC Class C Baseball All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!
1st Team:
- Foxcroft Academy - Jadon Richard, Thomas Day and Hayden Strout
- Washington Academy - Trevor Shimbukuro, Colby Moholland and Carson Prout
- Mattanawcook Academy - Owen Harper
- Bucksport - Gavyn Holyoke and Ayden Maguire
- GSA - Brady Pert
2nd Team
- Bucksport - Trent Gross
- Foxcroft Academy - Jack Day and Calvin Landry
- Orono - Logan Williams, Kason Bagley and Caden Gray
- Narraguagus - McKade Robertson
- Dexter - Will Spratt
- Mattanawcook Academy - Avery Jordan
- Washington Academy - Caden Schwinn
3rd Team
- Washington Academy - James Welch
- Mattanawcook Academy - James Trott and Bradley Dill
- Narraguagus - Manny Absalom
- Bucksport - Jason Terrill
- Foxcroft Academy - Jack Caruso
- GSA - Haven Smith and Breton Label
- Houlton - Thadon Gentrle
- Central - Bryce Caudieux
Honorable Mention
- Narraguagus - Miles Worcester
- Penquis - Dylan McKenzie
- Dexter - Chase Farnsworth
- Player of the Year - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy
- Pitcher of the Year - Trevor Shimbukuro - Washington Academy
- Coach of the Year - Joshua Jackson - Bucksport