The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released on Thursday, June 13th the PVC Class C Baseball All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!

1st Team:

Foxcroft Academy - Jadon Richard, Thomas Day and Hayden Strout

Washington Academy - Trevor Shimbukuro, Colby Moholland and Carson Prout

Mattanawcook Academy - Owen Harper

Bucksport - Gavyn Holyoke and Ayden Maguire

GSA - Brady Pert

2nd Team

Bucksport - Trent Gross

Foxcroft Academy - Jack Day and Calvin Landry

Orono - Logan Williams, Kason Bagley and Caden Gray

Narraguagus - McKade Robertson

Dexter - Will Spratt

Mattanawcook Academy - Avery Jordan

Washington Academy - Caden Schwinn

3rd Team

Washington Academy - James Welch

Mattanawcook Academy - James Trott and Bradley Dill

Narraguagus - Manny Absalom

Bucksport - Jason Terrill

Foxcroft Academy - Jack Caruso

GSA - Haven Smith and Breton Label

Houlton - Thadon Gentrle

Central - Bryce Caudieux

Honorable Mention

Narraguagus - Miles Worcester

Penquis - Dylan McKenzie

Dexter - Chase Farnsworth