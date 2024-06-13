PVC Class C Baseball All-Conference Teams

PVC Class C Baseball All-Conference Teams

David Lee

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released on Thursday, June 13th the PVC Class C Baseball All-Conference Teams. Congratulations to all!

1st Team:

  • Foxcroft Academy - Jadon Richard, Thomas Day and Hayden Strout
  • Washington Academy - Trevor Shimbukuro, Colby Moholland and Carson Prout
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Owen Harper
  • Bucksport - Gavyn Holyoke and Ayden Maguire
  • GSA - Brady Pert

2nd Team

  • Bucksport - Trent Gross
  • Foxcroft Academy - Jack Day and Calvin Landry
  • Orono - Logan Williams, Kason Bagley and Caden Gray
  • Narraguagus - McKade Robertson
  • Dexter - Will Spratt
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Avery Jordan
  • Washington Academy - Caden Schwinn

3rd Team

  • Washington Academy - James Welch
  • Mattanawcook Academy - James Trott and Bradley Dill
  • Narraguagus - Manny Absalom
  • Bucksport - Jason Terrill
  • Foxcroft Academy - Jack Caruso
  • GSA - Haven Smith and Breton Label
  • Houlton - Thadon Gentrle
  • Central - Bryce Caudieux

Honorable Mention

  • Narraguagus - Miles Worcester
  • Penquis - Dylan McKenzie
  • Dexter - Chase Farnsworth

 

  • Player of the Year - Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy
  • Pitcher of the Year - Trevor Shimbukuro - Washington Academy
  • Coach of the Year - Joshua Jackson - Bucksport

 

Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket