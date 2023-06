PVC Class C Softball All-Conference Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their Class C All-Conference Teams in Softball today, Thursday, June 8th. Congratulations to all.

1st Team

Ella Hosford - Bucksport

Jennie Whitten - Mattanawcook Academy

Sam Cyr - Bucksport

Allie Pickering - Bucksport

Alexis Whitty - Central

Ava Sutherland - Mattanawcook Academy

Jetta Shook - Bucksport

Lily Chiavelli - Bucksport

Lauren House - Mattanawcook Academy

Layla Pickering - GSA

2nd Team

Paidyn Cashman - Narraguagus

Abigail Conologue - Penquis

Alyssa Ladd - GSA

Brianna Flaherty - Sumner

Jillian Severance - Orono

Natalie Tash - Mattanawcook Academy

Drew Warman - Houlton

Emma LaBelle - Orono

Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick - Orono

Anabelle Cirone - Narraguagus

3rd Team

Jillean Poliquin - Dexter

Autumn Peterson - Narraguagus

Alivia Shute - Bucksport

Abilene Corson - Dexter

Sadie Story - Washington Academy

Andrea Crocker - Orono

Chloe Daigle - Central

Jessica Broussard - Penquis

Ceanna Wallace - Narraguagus

Abby Deschaine - Orono

Honorable Mention

Madison Marino - Houlton

Mercedes Owen - Calis

Avery Cates - Washington Academy

Pitcher and Player of the Year - Ella Hosford - Bucksport

Coach of the Year - Mike Carrier - Bucksport

