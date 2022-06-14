PVC Class D All-Conference Baseball and Softball Team

It's been a great season. Here are the Class D All-Conference Baseball and Softball Teams! Congratulations to all

Class D Softball 1st Team

  • Ana Lang - Searsport
  • Brooke Smith - Woodland
  • Veronica Mercier - Bangor Christian
  • Jaida Case - Machiass
  • Kasey Kenyon - Stearns
  • Alisyn Alley - Stearns
  • Emma Potter - PVHS
  • Kelly Farboer - Stearns
  • Gabby Brackett - Schenck
  • Abbi Perrault - Schenck
  • Player of the Year - Ana Lang
  • Coach of the Year - Jessica McKechnie - PVHS

2nd Team

  • Lexi Bjork - Greenville
  • Maleah Rhodes - Machias
  • Maggie LeBlanc - PVHS
  • Maggie Allen - Machias
  • Hunter Kronholm - Searsport
  • Kahlysta Morris - Shead
  • Allie LeBlanc - OVHS
  • Makalya Anderson - Stearns
  • Hannah Sewall - Schenck
  • Jordan Greeley - Searsport

3rd Team

  • Olivia Whitehouse - Schenck
  • Kyla Perkins - Searsport
  • Katherine Bartlett - Shead
  • Lakely St. Jean - Greenville
  • Ashley Bussell - Greenville

Baseball 1st Team

  • Jason Libby - Bangor Christian
  • Josh Wright - Searsport
  • Ethan Allard - Lee Academy
  • Jayden Rhodes - Machias
  • Kashman Feeney - Machias
  • Cyrus Sewall - Woodland
  • Kyle Anderson - Machias
  • Cole Ellis - Searsport
  • Aidan Sanders - Stearns
  • Micah Robert - Bangor Christian
  • Player of the Year - Jason Libby
  • Coaches of the Year - Tim Collins - Bangor Christian and Randy Harris - Lee Academy

2nd Team

  • Jack Morris - Stearns
  • Kason Ferguson - Machias
  • Andrew Glidden - Lee Academy
  • Isaac Doore - PVHS
  • Keagan Wormell - Woodland
  • Cameron Zugelder - PVHS
  • Drew Bagley - Searsport
  • Caleb DeSantis - Schenck
  • Braden Richard - Woodland
  • Evan Curtis - Woodland

3rd Team

  • Cohen Noble - Lee Academy
  • Sam Cahill - Searsport
  • Gabe Castonguay - PVHS
  • Elliot Shearer - Stearns
  • Kole Giberson - Schenck
  • Chase Brassbridge - Searsport
  • Nick Allard - Lee Academy
  • Dominick Murray - Greenville
