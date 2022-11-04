PVC Class D Girls and Boys All Conference Soccer Teams

The Coaches from the PVC have voted and here are the 2022 All Conference Class D Girls and Boys Soccer Teams

Girls

Player of the Year - Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley

- Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley Coach of the Year - Jeremy Durost - Penobscot Valley

First Team

Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley

Nicole Cox - Woodland

Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley

Kaya Loring - Penobscot Valley

Gracie Lewis - Bangor Christian

Victoria Siering - Woodland

Holly Loring - Penobscot Valley

Megan Remington - Bangor Christian

Lexi Bjork - Greenville

Jaydyn Boone - Greenville

Hannah Lockenwitz - Woodland

Honorable Mention

Alayna McMahon - Greenville

Lily Nadeau - Searsport

Amy Cox - Woodland

Kenzie Tripp - Searsport

Lindsey Donahe - Shead

Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley

Abby Brown - Bangor Christian

Ryleigh Bassett - Shead

Boys

Player of the Year - Liam Mason - Greenville

- Liam Mason - Greenville Coach of the Year - Aaron Hutchins - Schenck

First Team

Liam Mason - Greenville

Jalen Reed - Bangor Christian

Kutay Erturk - Lee Academy

Isaac Doore - Penobscot Valley

Nick Allard - Lee Academy

Ryan Ingalls - Schenck

Luke Gorczok - Bangor Christian

Micah Roberts - Bangor Christian

Damon Beal - Jonesport-Beals

Gabriel Whitehouse - Schenck

Second Team

Dominick Murrey - Greenville

Reece Sabattus - Woodland

Gabe Reed - Penobscot Valley

Ethan Foss - Machias

Colin Harding - Penobscot Valley

Brevan Kenney - Jonesport-Beals

Brandon Fillion - Machias

Jonathan Andrews - Shead

Cyrus Sewell - Woodland

Sean Paige - Searsport

Mason McDunnah - Schenck

Honorable Mention