PVC Class D Girls and Boys All Conference Soccer Teams
The Coaches from the PVC have voted and here are the 2022 All Conference Class D Girls and Boys Soccer Teams
Girls
- Player of the Year - Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley
- Coach of the Year - Jeremy Durost - Penobscot Valley
First Team
- Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley
- Nicole Cox - Woodland
- Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley
- Kaya Loring - Penobscot Valley
- Gracie Lewis - Bangor Christian
- Victoria Siering - Woodland
- Holly Loring - Penobscot Valley
- Megan Remington - Bangor Christian
- Lexi Bjork - Greenville
- Jaydyn Boone - Greenville
- Hannah Lockenwitz - Woodland
Honorable Mention
- Alayna McMahon - Greenville
- Lily Nadeau - Searsport
- Amy Cox - Woodland
- Kenzie Tripp - Searsport
- Lindsey Donahe - Shead
- Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley
- Abby Brown - Bangor Christian
- Ryleigh Bassett - Shead
Boys
- Player of the Year - Liam Mason - Greenville
- Coach of the Year - Aaron Hutchins - Schenck
First Team
- Liam Mason - Greenville
- Jalen Reed - Bangor Christian
- Kutay Erturk - Lee Academy
- Isaac Doore - Penobscot Valley
- Nick Allard - Lee Academy
- Ryan Ingalls - Schenck
- Luke Gorczok - Bangor Christian
- Micah Roberts - Bangor Christian
- Damon Beal - Jonesport-Beals
- Gabriel Whitehouse - Schenck
Second Team
- Dominick Murrey - Greenville
- Reece Sabattus - Woodland
- Gabe Reed - Penobscot Valley
- Ethan Foss - Machias
- Colin Harding - Penobscot Valley
- Brevan Kenney - Jonesport-Beals
- Brandon Fillion - Machias
- Jonathan Andrews - Shead
- Cyrus Sewell - Woodland
- Sean Paige - Searsport
- Mason McDunnah - Schenck
Honorable Mention
- Andy Scott - Lee Academy
- Kayden Carter - Machias
- Gage Ellis - Searsport
- Braden Richard - Woodland
- Cole Ellis - Searsport