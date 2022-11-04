PVC Class D Girls and Boys All Conference Soccer Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Coaches from the PVC have voted and here are the 2022 All Conference Class D Girls and Boys Soccer Teams

Girls

  • Player of the Year - Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley
  • Coach of the Year - Jeremy Durost - Penobscot Valley

First Team

  • Lila Cummings - Penobscot Valley
  • Nicole Cox - Woodland
  • Ellie Austin - Penobscot Valley
  • Kaya Loring - Penobscot Valley
  • Gracie Lewis - Bangor Christian
  • Victoria Siering - Woodland
  • Holly Loring - Penobscot Valley
  • Megan Remington - Bangor Christian
  • Lexi Bjork - Greenville
  • Jaydyn Boone - Greenville
  • Hannah Lockenwitz - Woodland

Honorable Mention

  • Alayna McMahon - Greenville
  • Lily Nadeau - Searsport
  • Amy Cox - Woodland
  • Kenzie Tripp - Searsport
  • Lindsey Donahe - Shead
  • Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley
  • Abby Brown - Bangor Christian
  • Ryleigh Bassett - Shead

Boys

  • Player of the Year - Liam Mason - Greenville
  • Coach of the Year - Aaron Hutchins - Schenck

First Team

  • Liam Mason - Greenville
  • Jalen Reed - Bangor Christian
  • Kutay Erturk - Lee Academy
  • Isaac Doore - Penobscot Valley
  • Nick Allard - Lee Academy
  • Ryan Ingalls - Schenck
  • Luke Gorczok - Bangor Christian
  • Micah Roberts - Bangor Christian
  • Damon Beal - Jonesport-Beals
  • Gabriel Whitehouse - Schenck

Second Team

  • Dominick Murrey - Greenville
  • Reece Sabattus - Woodland
  • Gabe Reed - Penobscot Valley
  • Ethan Foss - Machias
  • Colin Harding - Penobscot Valley
  • Brevan Kenney - Jonesport-Beals
  • Brandon Fillion - Machias
  • Jonathan Andrews - Shead
  • Cyrus Sewell - Woodland
  • Sean Paige - Searsport
  • Mason McDunnah - Schenck

Honorable Mention

  • Andy Scott - Lee Academy
  • Kayden Carter - Machias
  • Gage Ellis - Searsport
  • Braden Richard - Woodland
  • Cole Ellis - Searsport

 

