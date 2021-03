PVC-EMITL High Jump Championships [RESULTS]

The Penobscot Valley Conference-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League held their High Jump Championships on Friday, February 26th at the Center School Gym in Brewer. Here are the results.

Girls High Jump Finals

1, Grace Willey, Old Town, 5-00.

T-2, Myah Worster, Old Town, 4-10. 2, Megan Randall, Bangor 4-10.

4, Georgina Lagrange, John Bapst, 4-08.

5, Alyssa Elliott, Bangor, 4-06.

6, Naomi Noack, Bangor J4-06.

T-7, Olivia Small, Old Town, 4-04. 7, Abby Stroup, Brewer, 4-04. 7, Delaney Sweeney, MDI, 4-04.

10, Julia Smallwood, Bangor, J4-04.

11, Cassidy Hanson, Central J4-04.

12, Tiffany Yanush, Old Town 4-00.

13, Ashley Talcove, Old Town, 3-10.

14, Callie Moran, Brewer J3-10.

Boys High Jump Finals

1, Henry Scheff, Ellsworth, 5-10.

2, Jacob Reed, Foxcroft Academy, J5-10.

3, Nathan Paulauskas, Bucksport, J5-10.

4, Drew Pierson, Ellsworth, 5-08.

5, Beck Deeny, Ellsworth, J5-08.

6, Silas Montigny, Ellsworth, J5-08.

7, Nathan Regan, Old Town 5-06.

8, Dalton Plummer, John Bapst 5-04.

9, Andrew Munroe, Bangor, J5-04.

10, Nicholas Sullivan, Old Town J5-04.

11, Jorden Cote, Old Town, J5-04.

12, Justin Bishop, Old Town, J5-04.

T-13, Oscar Croce, Bangor 5-02. 13,Charles Fussell, John Bapst, 5-02.

15, Jack Miller, Central, 5-00.