PVC Large School Track and Field Championships – May 25

The PVC Large School Track and Field Championships were held at Brewer High School on Saturday, May 25th.

The Bangor Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Team of Madeline Thai, Sophia Chase, Bayley Fryer and Jalynn Williams set a PVCI Record of 50.40, beating the previous record held by MDI set in 2018 with a time of 50.84.

Here are the Team Results.

Girls

Bangor - 190 Hampden Academy - 188 Brewer - 72 Old Town - 63 John Bapst - 51 MDI - 44 Presque Isle - 37 Ellsworth - 11 Caribou 3

To see the individual results from the Girl's events, click HERE

Boys

Bangor - 130 Caribou - 94 Hampden Academy 91 John Bapst - 63 Ellsworth - 62 Brewer - 61 Presque Isle - 36 MDI - 33 Old Town - 14 Hermon - 2

To see the individual results from the Boy's events click HERE



