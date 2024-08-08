Quirk Motor City Riverdogs Eliminated from New England Senior Legion Tournament

The Quirk Motor City Riverdogs were eliminated from the New England Senior Legion Tournament after dropping a pair of 1-run games, losing to Hudson Post #100 6-5 on Wednesday, August 7th and then falling Thursday morning to the South Burlington Wildcats 5-4.

On Wednesday, the Riverdogs were leading 3-0 going into the top of the 7th inning when Hudson Post scored 6 runs. The Riverdogs scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, but their comeback came up just a bit short.

TJ Llerena started for Riverdogs, pitching 6 innings of no-hit ball. He struck out 5 and walked 2. Colin Peckham allowed 2 hits and 6 runs, although just 1 was earned, walking 1. He hit 2 batters. Kaysen Wildman allowed a hit, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch before recording the final out.

At the plate Llerena helped himself at the plate going 2-3 with a double and triple and drove in a run. Andrew Cote and Kayson Wildman each had a double.

On Thursday morning, the Riverdogs were leading 4-1 through the top of the 5th inning, before South Burlington scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Ashton O'Roak went 4.2 innings allowing 5 runs, all unearned. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Kayson Wildman pitched the final 1.1 innings striking out 1 without walking a batter or allowing a hit.

At the plate Andrew Cote led the Riverdogs going 3-4 leading off and scoring 2 runs. TJ Llerena was 2-4 with a double and driving in a run. Rogan Lord, Kayson Wildman, Garrett McLeod and Gavin Monyok each had a single

Cote, McLeod and Llerena each had a stolen base.