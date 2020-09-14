Rams Open SoFi Stadium in Style with 20-17 Win Over Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay.

Los Angeles also spoiled the debut of Mike McCarthy, Dallas' first new head coach in a decade. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught another scoring pass.