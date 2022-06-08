Rams Top Cougars 10-0 in Class A Softball Playoffs

The Bangor Rams beat the Mt. Blue Cougars 10-0 on Tuesday, June 7th in the Round of 16 Class A Softball Playoffs at Bangor High School.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor. The senior threw the shutout, allowing just 6 hits and walking 2. She struck out 7.

Taylor Coombs was 2-4 with a double. Cassidy Ireland was 2-4. Lane Barron helped herself at the plate, going 2-3 and drove in 2 runs. Emmie Streams, Rae Barron, Andrea Schultz and Gabby Goding all singled.

The Rams stole 9 bases during the game. Ireland, Rae Barron, Coombs and Emma Kennedy each stole 2 bases while Streams stole 1 base.

Bangor is now 11-6 and will play at Hampden Academy, the 4th seed in the Quarterfinals.

Mount Blue's season comes to an end with a record of 1-16