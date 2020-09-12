Rays Start All-Left-Handed Lineup and Beat Red Sox 11-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties and beat the Boston Red Sox 11-1.

Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the AL East-leading Rays.

Tampa Bay became the first major league team since at least 1900 to start a batting order with only left-handed hitters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Yoshi Tsutsugo also homered for the Rays, who stopped a three-game skid.

Boston rookie Bobby Dalbec had his five-game home run streak end but had an RBI double in the ninth.

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press