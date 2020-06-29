Recapping A Busy NASCAR Weekend At Pocono

Five races in the span of two days including a pair of Cup Series races, but even with all of the racing happening in Pennsylvania, the top two finishers were the same in both races, but just flip flopped.

So does that mean Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are far in front of the rest of NASCAR? Brandon Croud of The Lapped Traffic Podcast gives his opinion as he joined The Morning Line to recap the last week of NASCAR both on and off the track.

Then we threw a curveball at the end about the NFL and hit didn't hesitate and hit it out of the park.