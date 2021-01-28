Red Gendron Says Pause Could Benefit Maine Hockey

The University of Maine athletic department finds itself in a mini mid-season pause due in part to schedule shuffling and positive COVID-19 cases within the men's basketball program.

Men's hockey was not scheduled to play this weekend as is, even before the University moved to cancel athletic contests through February 5th.

Red Gendron joined The Drive on Wednesday as said that, while his team wants to be on the ice as much as possible, the week off may not be the worse thing in the world for his squad, which has to play every game on the road this season due to state guidelines prohibiting more than 50 people in facilities in Orono.

Take a listen to why the Black Bears head coach believes his team can use this week to recharge after a 2-7-1 start to the season and find their form for the stretch run.