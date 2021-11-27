Red Sox Agree to 1 Year Contract with Michael Wacha

The Boston Red Sox today signed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. The club's 40-man roster is now at 38.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Wacha, 30, made 29 appearances (23 starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2021 regular season, posting a 2.88 ERA (11 ER/34.1 IP) in his final seven outings. After throwing 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings on September 28 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, he allowed only one hit in 5.0 scoreless innings on October 3 against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The right-hander led the majors with four outings in which he threw at least 5.0 innings, allowed zero runs, and surrendered one or zero hits.

After spending his first eight major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-19) and New York Mets (2020), Wacha made his American League debut in 2021 with the Rays and went 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA (70 ER/124.2 IP), 121 strikeouts, and 31 walks. In three starts against the Yankees last season, he allowed zero earned runs in 16.0 innings while holding hitters to a .100 batting average (5-for-50). In a 1-0 win over the Red Sox at Tropicana Field on June 24, Wacha surrendered only one hit in 5.0 innings.

Selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2012 June Draft (19th overall) out of Texas A&M University, Wacha is 63-48 with a 4.14 ERA (472 ER/1,026.1 IP) in 202 career major league outings (181 starts). A 2015 National League All-Star, he has made six Postseason starts and two relief appearances, going 4-3 with a 5.21 ERA (22 ER/38.0 IP). His lone Postseason outing of 2021 came as a reliever in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field