Red Sox Assign 12 to Minor League Camp – Take on Rays at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox assigned 12 players to their Minor League Camp Tuesday morning, March 9th, before playing the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

Assigned to the Minor League Camp were catchers Roldani Baldwin and Austin Rei, and pitchers Seth Blair, Matt Carasiti, Raynel Espinal, Durbin Feltman, Franklin German, Zac Grotz, Kaleb Ort, AJ Politi, Thaddeus Ward, and Josh Winckowski.

The Boston Red Sox take on Tampa Bay this afternoon. Both teams have a 3-4 record. The game is scheduled to go 9 innings. this is the 3rd of 8 meetings between the 2 teams. Boston is 2-0. The Red Sox will only play the Rays 3 times in the 1st 72 games, (April 5-7 at Fenway) but between July 30th and September 8th, the 2 teams will play each other 13 times out of the Red Sox's 36 games.

The Red Sox are expected to send Nick Pivetta, Matt Hall, Phillips Valdez, Thaddeus Ward and Durbin Feltman to the mound.

Tampa Bay is expected to counter with Josh Fleming, Shane McClanahan, Nick Henderson, Diego Castillo and Andrew Kittredge

The Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves tomorrow, Wednesday, March 10th, with Matt Andriese scheduled to start for the Red Sox.

Hear today's Spring Training game starting at 1 p.m. on 929 The Ticket as well as most of the Spring Training Games.

The Red Sox open the Regular Season on Thursday, April 1st at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Hear all the regular season games on 929 The Ticket.