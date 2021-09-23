Red Sox Beat Mets for 7th Win in a Row 12-5 [VIDEO]

The power of the Yellow City Connect uniforms... The Boston Red Sox won for the 7th time in a row, and haven't lost since they started wearing the Yellow City Connect uniforms 6 games ago! Wednesday night they beat the New York Mets 12-5 at Fenway Park.

Kyle Schwarber went 3-4, driving in 4 runs as he raked a double and 2 home runs. The 1st was a solo homer in the 1st inning and then a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning. In 32 games with Boston, Schwarber is hitting .297 going 33-111 with 9 doubles, 6 homers, 17 runs batted in and walked 25 times.

JD Martinez was 2-3 with a double and run batted in.

Kike Hernandez was 1-5 with a RBI double.

Plus he gunned down Jonathan Villar at 3rd base in the 6th inning, for his 8th outfield assist of the year. The Red Sox now lead the majors with 42 out field assists, which is their most since they had 47 in 1987.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs.

Hunter Renfroe was 2-4 with a double

Jose Iglesias was 1-3 with a triple and has extended his hitting streak to 9 games.

Meanwhile on the mound, Chris Sale started on 4 days rest. He went 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 2, picking up his 5th win of the season.

Matt Barnes was ineffective following him, getting just 1 batter out, as he walked 2, gave up a hit and allowed a run.

Ryan Brasier got the last 2 outs of the 6th inning.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 7th inning, allowing a home run to Pete Alonso, his 35th of the year.

Josh Taylor pitched the 8th inning and Martin Perez pitched the 9th inning, allowing 1 run.

Kyle Schwarber and Chris Sale on their night

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox are now 2 games up over the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card Spot with 9 games left in the season. The Red Sox and Yankees open up a 3-game series at Fenway Park on Friday, September 25th, with the pregame scheduled for 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Expect that the Red Sox will wear yellow! ear that game on 929 The Ticket.