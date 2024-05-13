Red Sox Beat Nationals 3-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Connor Wong threw out 3 players at 2nd base including Jacob Young for the final out of the game.

Prior to the game, Brayan Bellow was reinstated to the active roster from the injured list, when the Red Sox optioned Josh Winckowski to Triple A Worcester. Bello started and pitched 5.0 inning allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. It was his 1st start since April 19th. Picking up the win, he's now 4-1 on the season.

Kenley Jansen made his 3rd appearance in as many days, picking up the save. He now has 427 career saves, ranking 5th most in Major League history, trailing Francisco Rodriguez who has 437 saves.

Ceddanne Rafaela was 1-3 with a 2-run double in the 2nd inning. He leads the teams with 22 runs batted in.

Rob Refnsnyder was 1-4 with a single in the 5th inning to extend his on-base streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the American League.

Boston is now 21-19. The Red Sox open a 4-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m.