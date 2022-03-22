Red Sox Beat Rays 4-2 Improve to 6-0 In Spring Training [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 6th consecutive Spring Training game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon, March 22nd.

Rich Hill, acquired as a free agent earlier this year made his 1st start for the Red Sox and went 2 innings, striking out 2 while walking 1 and allowing 2 hit. He didn't allow a run.

Garrett Whitlock came on in relief and went 2.0 innings in his 1st appearance of the Spring. He struck out 3, and walked 2. Whitlock allowed 3 hits but didn't give up a run.

Matt Barnes followed, making his 1st appearance of the Spring and pitched the 5th inning. He struck out 1 and didn't allow a hit or walk in his scoreless inning.

Austin Davis pitched the 8th and 9th innings, striking out 2 and walking 1. He allowed 1 hit and picked up his 1st save of the Spring.

Bobby Dalbec playing 3rd base had a double and drove in 2 runs.

Will Dalton homered for Boston, providing an important insurance run in the 8th inning.

Ruben Cardenas hit a 2-run homer for Tampa Bay

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nathan Eovaldi, who has been tabbed as the Opening Day starter, will start for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 1 p.m. with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Hear the game on 929 The Ticket

The Red Sox open the 2022 season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the New York Yankees.