Red Sox Beat Rays 9-3 Tuesday Play Minnesota Twins Wednesday at 1 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox picked up their 1st win of Spring Training, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Tuesday, March 2nd at JetBlue Park.

Martin Perez was impressive in his 1st start of the Spring, throwing 2 shut-out innings and allowing just 1 hit. Garrett Whitlock followed throwing 2 shut-out innings, allowing just 1 hit.

Ryan Weber allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in the 8th and 9th innings while striking out 4 to finish the game for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox hit 4 homers, including the 1st of the season by Rafael Devers, a 2 run shot in the 3rd inning.

Yairo Munoz, who started in left field homered in the 2nd inning with 1 on, his 1st of the Spring

Enrigue Hernandez, started in place of Xavier Bogaerts (sore shoulder) at shortstop hit his 1st homer of the Spring, a solo homer in the 3rd inning

Jarren Duran, starting in centerfield was 1-3 on the afternoon with his lone hit a homer in the 3rd inning.

All together the Red Sox had 10 hits, with JD Martinez going 2-3. Jonathan Arauz had a double and Austin Rei legged out a triple.

The Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon. Nick Pivetta will take the mound in his fist start for the Red Sox. Hear the game starting at 1 p.m. on 929 The Ticket

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 1st at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. Keep your Sox on 929 The Ticket for most of the Spring Training games and all the regular season games all season long.