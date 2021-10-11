Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 6-5 Win American League Division Series [VIDEO&PHOTOS]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Kike Hernandez in the bottom of the 9th inning at Fenway Park, Monday night. The Red Sox beat the Rays 3-1 in the best-of-5 series. Monday night was the 2nd straight walk-off win.

Hernandez's sacrifice fly scored Danny Santana who was pinch running. Hernandez was 1-4 Monday. He hit .450 in the series, with 3 doubles, 2 homers and 6 RBI's

Rafael Devers was 3-4 driving in 3 runs. He hit a 3-run homer in the 3rd inning, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. In 20 postseason games, Devers has hit .300 with 3 homers and 20 RBIs.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a double and RBI, extending the Red Sox lead to 4-0 in the 3rd inning.

JD Martinez was 2-4 and extended the Red Sox' lead to 5-0 with a RBI single in the 3rd inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 innings. He retired the first 9 batters he faced before a leadoff single in the 4th inning.He gave up 2 runs and allowed 3 hits.He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

Tanner Houck came on in relief, allowing a 2-run homer to Wander Franco

Josh Taylor came on in the 7th inning, pitching a scoreless inning, retiring all 3 batters he faced.

Ryan Brasier was tagged with 2 runs in the 8th inning allowing 3 hits, and didn't retire a batter.

Garrett Whitlock came on in the 8th inning, with the go-ahead runner on 2nd base, with no one out, and retired all 3 batters he faced. He then threw a scoreless 9th inning.

The Rays battled back after trailing 5-0 to tied the score in the 8th inning.

Kevin Keirmaier was 2-3 with a double and threw out Alex Verdugo at 3rd base in the 8th inning.

Wander Franco was 1-4 with the homer and 2 runs batted in.

The Red Sox will play the winner of the Houston - Chicago White Sox series with the 1st game Friday night, October 15th in either Houston or Chicago. for the American League Championships. The ALCS is a best of 7 series with games

  • Friday October 15
  • Saturday October 16
  • Monday October 18 in Boston
  • Tuesday October 19 in Boston
  • Wednesday October 20 in Boston if necessary
  • Friday October 22 if necessary
  • Saturday October 23 if necessary

Boston Red Sox - Tampa Bay Rays Game 4 ALDS October 11, 2021

The Boston Red Sox played host to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Here are photos from the game
