Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 6-5 Win American League Division Series [VIDEO&PHOTOS]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Kike Hernandez in the bottom of the 9th inning at Fenway Park, Monday night. The Red Sox beat the Rays 3-1 in the best-of-5 series. Monday night was the 2nd straight walk-off win.

Hernandez's sacrifice fly scored Danny Santana who was pinch running. Hernandez was 1-4 Monday. He hit .450 in the series, with 3 doubles, 2 homers and 6 RBI's

Rafael Devers was 3-4 driving in 3 runs. He hit a 3-run homer in the 3rd inning, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. In 20 postseason games, Devers has hit .300 with 3 homers and 20 RBIs.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a double and RBI, extending the Red Sox lead to 4-0 in the 3rd inning.

JD Martinez was 2-4 and extended the Red Sox' lead to 5-0 with a RBI single in the 3rd inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 innings. He retired the first 9 batters he faced before a leadoff single in the 4th inning.He gave up 2 runs and allowed 3 hits.He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

Tanner Houck came on in relief, allowing a 2-run homer to Wander Franco

Josh Taylor came on in the 7th inning, pitching a scoreless inning, retiring all 3 batters he faced.

Ryan Brasier was tagged with 2 runs in the 8th inning allowing 3 hits, and didn't retire a batter.

Garrett Whitlock came on in the 8th inning, with the go-ahead runner on 2nd base, with no one out, and retired all 3 batters he faced. He then threw a scoreless 9th inning.

The Rays battled back after trailing 5-0 to tied the score in the 8th inning.

Kevin Keirmaier was 2-3 with a double and threw out Alex Verdugo at 3rd base in the 8th inning.

Wander Franco was 1-4 with the homer and 2 runs batted in.

The Red Sox will play the winner of the Houston - Chicago White Sox series with the 1st game Friday night, October 15th in either Houston or Chicago. for the American League Championships. The ALCS is a best of 7 series with games

Friday October 15

Saturday October 16

Monday October 18 in Boston

Tuesday October 19 in Boston

Wednesday October 20 in Boston if necessary

Friday October 22 if necessary

Saturday October 23 if necessary

