Red Sox Beat the Yankees 6-2 for AL Wild Card – Play Rays for ALDS [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 on Tuesday night, October 5th, at Fenway Park. It was their 1st playoff victory since beating the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, when they were World Champions!

Tuesday night, Xander Bogaerts put Boston up in the 1st inning, with a 2-run homer off of Gerrit Cole, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. He also walked twice.

Kyle Schwarber hit a no-doubter home run in the 3rd inning, extending the Red Sox' lead to 3-0.

Alex Verdugo, in the playoffs for the 1st time, was 2-4. He drove in a run with a double in the 6th inning, and then plated 2 more in the 7th inning, with a single.

On the mound, Nathan Eovaldi was dealing. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter.

Ryan Brasier came on in relief, and thanks to a fantastic throw from Kike Hernandez to Xander Bogaerts to Kevin Plawecki, didn't allow a run, as Aaron Judge was tagged out at the plate.

Tanner Houck pitched the 7th inning, not allowing a hit and striking out 2.

Hansel Robles pitched the 8th, striking out 1 and holding the Yankees hitless

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 9th, allowing a home run to Gary Stanton.

For the Yankees Garret Cole lasted just 2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox season continues, while the Yankee's season is over. The Red Sox start a Best-of-5 series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida on Thursday, October 7th. They'll play Thursday at 8:97, Friday at 7:02 and Sunday at 4:07. Monday and Wednesday games are to be determined if necessary.

Hear the Red Sox playoffs on 929 The Ticket with the pregame starting 1 hour prior to the 1st pitch