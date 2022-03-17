Red Sox Beat Twins 14-1 in 1st Spring Training Game [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 14-1 in their 1st Spring Training Game of the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon, March 17th.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, as Bobby Dalbec hit his 1st homer of the Spring, in his 1st at bat. It was a 2-run shot, driving in Jarren Duran

It was the 1st NESN broadcast since the passing of Red Sox legend Jerry Remy and they remembered him with roses in his spot in the NESN booth

The Red Sox pulled off a delayed double steal in the 5th inning. Yolmer Sánchez stole second base and Jeter Downs was safe at home.

The Red Sox will take on Tampa Bay on Friday March 18th at 1:05 p.m. Nathan Eovaldi, who has been tabbed as the opening day starter for the Red Sox will make his 1st appearance of the Spring. The 1st Spring Training game that 92.9 The Ticket will broadcast will be Monday, March 21st at 1p.m. when the Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves

The Red Sox open the season on Thursday, April 7th at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees.