Red Sox Comeback Falls Short Friday Falling to White Sox 4-3 [VIDEO]

On a day that the Boston Red Sox had their 11th and 12th players go on the COVID Injured list, the Boston Red Sox' comeback against the Chicago White Sox came up short, as the Red Sox lost 4-3.

Friday afternoon the Red Sox placed Chris Sale and Jonathan Arauz on the COVID list. They did regain the services of Xander Bogaerts who started Friday night's game, but JD Martinez was scratched just before the game with back spasms and is likely to miss Saturday's game.

Tanner Houck went only 3.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3.

The bullpen did a great job. Darwinzon Hernandez who had been on the injured list since July 31st with an oblique strain pitched the rest of the 4th and 5th innings, striking out 2 and didn't allow a hit. Michael Feliz pitched the 6th inning and Adam Ottavino pitched the 7th inning, striking out 2. Ryan Brasier got 2 outs in the 8th inning before Josh Taylor struck out the final batter in the 8th.

Bobby Dalbec again had a great night at the plate. He was 2-4 with a triple and solo home run, his 21st of the season.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-3

Christian Vazquez was 2-4 and picked off a runner at 2nd base in the 3rd inning to end the inning after the White Sox had scored 3 runs.

For the White Sox Jose Abreau homered off Houck, his 29th of the season, driving in 3 runs.

Friday night the Orioles defeated the Blue Jays 6-3, The Mets beat the Yankees 10-3. The A's beat the Rangers 10-5 and the Mariners beat the Diamondbacks 5-4.

As of Saturday morning there are 5 teams battling for the 2 Wild Card spots with Boston and New York holding the 2 spots. But Toronto is just a half game back and the A's and Mariners 1 game back.

Boston and Chicago will play the 2nd game of the 3-game series Saturday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA