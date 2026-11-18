The Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday, November 18th that they had acquired Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Angel Roa. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated catcher Connor Wong for assignment.

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Fortes played in 109 games for the Rays in 2026, batting .258 (77-for-298) with 17 doubles, 6 home runs, and 35 RBI while making 78 starts as the catcher. Among American League catchers (minimum 250 plate appearances), the right-handed hitter ranked 2nd in strikeout rate (13.9%), 4th in batting average (.258), and 5th in doubles (17). Fortes also played in 5 Postseason games for Tampa Bay, including two starts.

Wong, played in 77 games for Boston during 2026, batting .233 (49-for-210) while making 62 starts as the catcher and 3 as the designated hitter.