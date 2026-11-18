Red Sox Designate Connor Wong for Assignment Acquiring Nick Fortes
The Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday, November 18th that they had acquired Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Angel Roa. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated catcher Connor Wong for assignment.
Fortes played in 109 games for the Rays in 2026, batting .258 (77-for-298) with 17 doubles, 6 home runs, and 35 RBI while making 78 starts as the catcher. Among American League catchers (minimum 250 plate appearances), the right-handed hitter ranked 2nd in strikeout rate (13.9%), 4th in batting average (.258), and 5th in doubles (17). Fortes also played in 5 Postseason games for Tampa Bay, including two starts.
Wong, played in 77 games for Boston during 2026, batting .233 (49-for-210) while making 62 starts as the catcher and 3 as the designated hitter.
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