Red Sox Double Up Mets 6-3 for 6th Win in a Row [VIDEO

The luck of the yellow City Connect jersey continues, as the Boston Red Sox doubled up the New York Mets 6-3 on Monday, September 21st for their 6th win in a row. The Red Sox are 5-0 on their current homestand wearing the yellow jerseys and you can probably expect to see them wear them again tonight!

Xander Bogaerts was 2-3, hitting his 23rd homer of the season in the 5th inning, and a bases loaded single in the 6th inning, driving in 4 runs for the Red Sox. Since coming back from the COVID list on September 10th, he's 13-36 for a .361 batting average with 1 double, 1 triple, 3 homers and 9 runs batted in.

Kike Hernande was 1-3, hitting his 18th homer, a solo shot in the 5th inning.

Bobby Dalbec continued to be an extra-base machine, going 2-4 with a double. 23 of his last 35 hits have been extra base hits, 9 doubles, 2 triples and 12 homers.

Jose Iglesias was 1-3 with a double and now has a 8 game hitting streak.

Eduardo Rodriguez started for Boston and only pitched 4.1 innings. He threw 92 pitches, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

Ryan Brasier, recalled from Worcester when Garrett Whitlock went on the Injured List with a strained pectoral muscle, pitched a scoreless and hitless inning, striking out 1.

Austin Davis got the final 2 outs in the 6th inning.

Hansel Robles pitched the 7th inning striking out 2. He now has a 9 appearance, scoreless streak, going 8.1 innings. During that time he has struck out 14, walked 2 and batters are 3-28 against him.

Garrett Richards went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, a homer to Pete Alonso

Darwinzon Hernandez put the game away, getting the last 2 outs.

Boston still owns the top Wild Card spot. They are 1.5 games ahead of Toronto who has the 2nd Wild Card spot. The Yankees are a half game back of the Blue Jays. The Red Sox have 10 games left in the season.

The Red Sox and Mets will play the final game of the quick 2-game series Tuesday night. Hear the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 929 The Ticket.