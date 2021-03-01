Red Sox Drop 1st Spring Training Game 7-6 to Twins [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox dropped their 1st Spring Training Game of the 2021 season, falling to the Minnesota Twins 7-6 in a 7 inning game. The Red Sox received 3 homers from Bobby Dalbec, Michael Chavis and Jeter Downs.

Dalbec hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning, Chavis, a solo homer in the 5th inning and Downs, 1 2-run shot in the 5th inning.

Connor Wong, who replaced Christian Vazquez behind the plate, had a double.

All together the Red Sox banged out 11 hits, while Minnesota had 6 hits.

Nathan Eovaldi started on the mound for Boston, and 1.1 innings in his Spring Training debut, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, both earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

The Red Sox will play the Atlanta Braves on Monday, March 1st, in their home opener at Fenway South, JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers. The pregame begins at 1 p.m. and first pitch is at 1:05. The Red Sox are expected to send Garret Richards (RHP), Kyle Hart (LHP), Keving McCarthy (RHP), Caleb Simpson (RHP), Zac Grots (RHP) and Thad Ward (RHP) to the mound. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 1st, when they play the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Hear all the regular season games on AM 1370 WDEA.