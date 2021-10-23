Red Sox Eliminated – Lose Game 6 5-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox' remarkable play-off run ended Friday night, October 22nd when the Houston Astros beat the Red Sox 5-0 in Houston to win the American League Championship Series 4-2. The Astros will advance to play the winner of the Dodgers-Braves series in the World Series.

2021 will be remembered as an amazing effort by a team that was picked to finish 4th in the American League East, and what was supposed to be a "bridge" year. But it will be also remembered for the disappointment in losing to Houston, when everything looked to be going Boston's way, when they were up 2-1.

The Red Sox' season was going to go as far as their offense would take them and Friday night, the Red Sox bats were stone cold, managing only 2 hits all night long. Boston didn't get their 1st hit Friday until the 6th inning, when Kike Hernandez tripled.

Nathan Eovaldi was effective starting for Boston, going 4.1 innings allowing just 1 run on 5 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 1.

Josh Taylor came on and got the final outs in the 5th inning, and started the 6th and was charged with 1 run on 1 hit.

Tanner Houck was charged with 2 runs on 2 hits in 2.1 innings. Adam Ottavino was charged with 1 run, allowing 2 hits getting the final 2 outs in the 8th inning.

The Red Sox had a threat in the 7th inning, but that was snuffed out with a strike-out-throw-em-out-double-play to end the inning

Luis Garcia pitched a fantastic game for Houston, taking a no-hitter into the 6th inning.

Yordan Alvarez was named MVP of the American League Championship Series

Manager Alex Cora on the series.