Red Sox Exercise Option on Manager Alex Cora for 2023 and 2024

Boston Manager Alex Cora won't be going anywhere soon, as the Boston Red Sox announced on Monday, November 22nd, that they had exercised the option on Cora's contract, and signed him for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox," said Cora. "We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place."

"Alex's leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021," said Bloom. "Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park."

Cora, 46, is 284-202 (.584) in three seasons as Red Sox manager, having led the club to a winning record in 2018 (108-54), 2019 (84-78), and 2021 (92-70). Among the 19 individuals to manage at least 400 games with the Red Sox, Cora's .584 winning percentage is the highest. One of 48 managers in the franchise's history, he has won two World Series titles with Boston, one as a player in 2007 and another as a manager in 2018.

In 2021, Cora led the Red Sox to a 92-70 record in the regular season, including a Major League-best 47 come-from-behind wins. Boston advanced to the American League Championship Series, after defeating the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series. Boston owned the AL's largest increase in winning percentage from 2020 to 2021 (.168), second-largest in the majors behind only the San Francisco Giants (.177). Cora became only the sixth manager to lead the Red Sox to multiple Postseason appearances, joining Bill Carrigan (1915-16), Joe Morgan (1988, '90), Jimy Williams (1998-99), Terry Francona (2004-05, '07-09), and John Farrell (2013, '16-17).

Named the 47th manager in Red Sox history on October 22, 2017, Cora led Boston to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and an American League East title in 2018. After the 2019 season, the club and Cora mutually parted ways on January 14, 2020. On November 6, 2020, the Red Sox and Cora agreed to a two-year contract through the 2022 season, with a two-year club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He became the fifth person to manage the Red Sox in two separate stints, joining Bill Carrigan (1913-16, '27-29), Mike Higgins (1955-59, '60-62), Johnny Pesky (1963-64, '80), and Eddie Popowski (1969, '73).

During his playing career with the Red Sox (2005-08), Cora batted .252 (176-for-698) in 301 games, splitting time primarily between second base and shortstop. He was part of Boston's Division Series roster in 2005 and appeared in four games during the club's 2007 World Series title run, including two games in the Championship Series and two in the Fall Classic. He also served as the Red Sox' starting shortstop in three games during the 2008 Postseason.