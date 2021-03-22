Red Sox Fall to Pirates 9-4 Sunday, Play Tampa Bay Rays Monday at 1:05 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 on Sunday, March 21st, and have lost their 2nd game in a row, after going 7-1-1 in the previous 9 games.

Nick Pivetta didn't fare well starting for the Red Sox, going 4 innings, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 3. Marcus Walden pitched a scoreless 5th inning. Adam Ottavino allowed 1 run on 1 hit in the 6th inning and Austin Brice allowed 2 runs on 2 hits, including a home run in the 7th inning. Josh Taylor and Matt Barnes each pitched a scoreless inning.

JD Martinez, KeKe Hernandez, Marwin Gonzalez and Michael Gettys each had a double. Kevin Plawecki was 2-3

Eduardo Rodriguez, the opening day pitcher, will start for the Red Sox on Monday, March 22nd against Tampa Bay. The Red Sox are also scheduled to send Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez and Kaleb Ort to the mound.

Tuesday, the Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves with Garrett Richards scheduled to start.

The Red Sox open the season in 10 days, Thursday, April 1st, when they play host to the Baltimore Orioles.

