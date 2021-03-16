Red Sox Fall to Rays 3-2 Monday, Play Braves Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, March 15th 3-2 in Spring Training action.

Nick Pivetta went 4 innings allowing just 1 run and 4 hits while striking out 4 and has a 3.00 earned run average this Spring. Hirokazu Sawamura had a rough outing in relief, lasting 2/3rds of an inning striking out 2, walking 3 and allowing 1 hit and 1 run. Matt Barnes and Colten Brewer each threw 1 inning of scoreless relief with Barnes striking out 2.

Michael Chavis hit his 4th homer of the Spring, and Jarren Duran had a triple. Bobby Dalbec had 2 hits including a double.

The Red Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at 1:05. Tanner Houck will start for the Red Sox for the 1st time.

Hear the game starting at 1 p.m. and all the Spring Training games on AM 1370 WDEA. The Red Sox open the season on Thursday, April 1st against the Baltimore Orioles. Hear all the regular season games on AM 1370 WDEA your home for Red Sox baseball.